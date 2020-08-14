PM Narendra Modi may announce 'One Nation One Health' card on August 15

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on August 15, India's 74th Independence Day, from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. During his I-Day speech, the PM is expected to make an important announcement on the 'One Nation One Health Card' scheme.

This is being done to keep the health records of every citizen of the country in a digital format. Under the 'One Nation One Health Card' scheme, a person's medical history records, including all the treatments and tests that the person has undergone, will be digitally saved in this card.

Hospitals, clinics, and doctors will all be linked to a central server. However, it is completely up to hospitals and citizens, whether they want to opt for the 'One Nation One Health Card' scheme or not.

A unique ID will be issued to every citizen who opts for this card, through which he/she will be able to log in to the system.

The scheme will be implemented in a phase-wise manner. A budget of Rs 500 crore has been allotted for the first phase of the plan.

The biggest advantage of this scheme is that any person who visits a doctor or a hospital in India, won't have to take all his/her prescriptions or reports together. The doctor will be able to see the patient's records through a unique ID.

Health Card will be made on the lines of Aaadhar Card. It will, however, not be mandatory and beneficiaries can choose to opt-out of it.

Full measures will be taken to keep people's personal information secure. Through this scheme, an attempt is being made to change the health scenario of our country.

According to the sources, the scope of the 'One Nation One Health Card' scheme will be gradually extended so that not only clinics and hospitals, but medical stores and medical insurance companies can remain connected on the server through this scheme.

The privacy of the people will be of utmost importance. A doctor or a hospital will be allowed to access a person's records only when he will give permission for the same.