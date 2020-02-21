PM Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind wish the nation on Mahashivratri

New Delhi: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri today (February 21), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind extended their wishes. Taking to microblogging site Twitter they wished the nation on this auspicious day.

PM Modi wrote," A very hearty wishes to all of you, May Baba Bholenath bless every citizen with happiness, peace, prosperity and good luck.

आप सभी को महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। बाबा भोलेनाथ के आशीर्वाद से सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख, शांति, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य आए। ऊँ नम: शिवाय! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2020

The President tweeted, "Greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on Mahashivaratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's life."



महाशिवरात्रि के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि लाए — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 21, 2020



To celebrate Mahashivratri, devotees observe a fast and perform religious activities to please Lord Shiva. People further believe that by pleasing Lord Shankara on the auspicious Shivaratri day, a person is absolved of past sins and is blessed with Moksha or salvation. The day marks a remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and the world.