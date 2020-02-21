हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind wish the nation on Mahashivratri

To celebrate Mahashivratri, devotees observe a fast and perform religious activities to please Lord Shiva. 

PM Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind wish the nation on Mahashivratri
File Image (ANI)

New Delhi: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri today (February 21), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind extended their wishes. Taking to microblogging site Twitter they wished the nation on this auspicious day.

PM Modi wrote," A very hearty wishes to all of you, May Baba Bholenath bless every citizen with happiness, peace, prosperity and good luck.

 

The President tweeted, "Greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on Mahashivaratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's life."
 

 

 

To celebrate Mahashivratri, devotees observe a fast and perform religious activities to please Lord Shiva. People further believe that by pleasing Lord Shankara on the auspicious Shivaratri day, a person is absolved of past sins and is blessed with Moksha or salvation. The day marks a remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and the world. 

 

Tags:
Narendra ModiRamnath KovindMahashivratri
Next
Story

Do you want to convert India into Pakistan, Union Minister Giriraj Singh asks Congress,‘tukde tukde’ gang

Must Watch

PT10M41S

Superfast Zee: Watch top news stories of the day