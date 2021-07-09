‘PM Narendra Modi’s accountability is only towards friends’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over hike in PNG, CNG prices

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Centre over hike in PNG and CNG prices, saying ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s accountability is only towards his friends`.

The Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad came down heavily on the NDA government at the Centre over rising prices of essential commodities, including petrol, diesel, edible oil, CNG and PNG etc.

"Inflation continues to grow. ‘Acche din’ is heavy on the country. Prime Minister`s accountability only towards his friends," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

He tweeted with the hashtag #PNG #CNGPriceHike.

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet came a day after the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a hike in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad with effect from 6 AM on July 8.

The natural gas supplier increased CNG prices by 90 paise per kg while PNG prices were raised by Rs 1.25 per SCM (standard cubic metre).

The Congress leader has been critical of the Narendra Modi government over the hike in the prices of fuel and LPG.

A few days back, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had attacked the PM over rising fuel prices, saying that he should hold 'petrol and vaccine ki baat' instead of 'Mann ki baat'.

The firebrand West Bengal leader came down heavily on the Modi government for "making a mess of the country's economy". "The entire economy is in the doldrums. Fuel prices are increasing every day and the Union government is sitting idle. Our prime minister is only busy with his Mann ki Baat. He should instead hold petrol ki baat, diesel ki baat and vaccine ki baat," she insisted.

