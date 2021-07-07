PM Narendra Modi should hold 'petrol ki baat' instead of 'Mann ki baat': Mamata Banerjee on rising fuel prices

Kolkata: In yet another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising fuel prices, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that he should hold 'petrol and vaccine ki baat' instead of 'Mann ki baat'.

The firebrand West Bengal leader came down heavily on the Modi government for "making a mess of the country's economy".

Referring to the proposed Union Cabinet reshuffle, the Trinamool Congress supremo said during a press meet that the removal of Babul Supriyo from the Council of Ministers shows that "they (BJP government) have also lost it even before the arrival of their end" in 2024.

Noting that none of the letters she wrote to the PM evoked any response, CM Mamata Banerjee said despite appeals for Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal as governor, nothing was done about it.

"The entire economy is in the doldrums. Fuel prices are increasing every day and the Union government is sitting idle. Our prime minister is only busy with his Mann ki Baat. He should instead hold petrol ki baat, diesel ki baat and vaccine ki baat," she insisted.

Asked about the possibility of BJP MP John Barla's induction in the Union Ministry, weeks after he demanded a separate Union Territory for North Bengal, Banerjee said it will reflect the "divisive mindset" of the saffron party.

"I won't comment on ministry reshuffle. Will reshuffle end the woes of the people?" she questioned.

Live TV