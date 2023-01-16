PM Modi speaks to 1st batch of Agniveers, says they will 'make Armed Forces more youthful and tech-savvy'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (January 16, 2023) addressed the first batch of Agniveers of the three Services, who have commenced their basic training, and told them that they will "make the Armed Forces more youthful and tech-savvy". During his video conferencing address, he congratulated the Agniveers on being the pioneers of "this path-breaking Agnipath Scheme". Modi said that this transformative policy will be a "game changer in strengthening our Armed Forces" and making them future-ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

Hailing the potential of Agniveers, Prime Minister Modi said that their spirit is reflective of the bravery of the armed forces which has always kept the flag of the nation flying high.

He said that the experience which they will acquire through this opportunity will be a source of pride for life.

In his address, Modi said that New India is filled with renewed vigour, and efforts are underway to modernise our armed forces as well as make them Aatmanirbhar.

He stated that in the 21st century, the "way wars are fought is changing".

Discussing the new fronts of contactless warfare and challenges of cyber warfare, he said technologically-advanced soldiers will play a key role in our armed forces.

Modi added the current generation of youth especially has this potential, which is why the Agniveers will play a leading role in our armed forces in the times to come.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interact with Agniveers.



(Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/SmCKyzSbjW January 16, 2023

He also spoke about how the scheme will further empower women and expressed happiness at how women Agniveers are adding pride to the Naval forces. He said that he looks forward to seeing women Agniveers in all three forces.

Prime Minister Modi also recalled how women are leading armed forces on various fronts, citing examples of woman soldier Captain Shiva Chauhan posted in Siachen and women driving modern fighter planes.

He said that getting posted in different regions will give them an opportunity to get diverse experiences and that they should try to learn different languages and also about different cultures and ways of living.

PM Modi told Agniveers that teamwork and honing leadership skills will add a new dimension to their personality.

He exhorted them to remain curious about learning new things while simultaneously working on bettering their skills in the fields of their choice.

Hailing the potential of youth and Agniveers, PM Modi concluded by saying that they are the ones who are going to provide leadership to the nation in the 21st century.