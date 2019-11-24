हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address 59th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Do tune in tomorrow (Sunday) at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi had said in a tweet earlier.

PM Narendra Modi to address 59th edition of &#039;Mann Ki Baat&#039; today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 59th edition of his popular monthly radio programme ''Mann Ki Baat'' on Sunday.

"Do tune in tomorrow (Sunday) at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi said in a tweet earlier.

It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website - www.newsonair.com - and newsonair Mobile App.

It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and the I&B Ministry.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 in the evening.

Live TV

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister had asked people to share their ideas for the programme.

"Looking forward to this month's #MannKiBaat. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message. Alternatively, you can share your inputs on MyGov and the NaMo App," PM Modi had tweeted.

In the last edition of his popular radio address on October 27, the Prime Minister spoke on various issues like urging people to buy local products and the idea of festival tourism.

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiMann Ki BaatairDoordarshan
Next
Story

Will bring home two Indians caught in Pakistan without documents: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Must Watch

PT8M51S

DNA: Non Stop News, 23rd November 2019