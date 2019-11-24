PM Narendra Modi to address 59th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 59th edition of his popular monthly radio programme ''Mann Ki Baat'' on Sunday.

"Do tune in tomorrow (Sunday) at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi said in a tweet earlier.

"Do tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat" — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website - www.newsonair.com - and newsonair Mobile App.

It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and the I&B Ministry.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 in the evening.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister had asked people to share their ideas for the programme.

"Looking forward to this month's #MannKiBaat. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message. Alternatively, you can share your inputs on MyGov and the NaMo App," PM Modi had tweeted.

In the last edition of his popular radio address on October 27, the Prime Minister spoke on various issues like urging people to buy local products and the idea of festival tourism.