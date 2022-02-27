हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mann Ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi to address 86th edition of Mann ki Baat today

This episode of `Mann Ki Baat` will be the 86th episode of the monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister. 

PM Narendra Modi to address 86th edition of Mann ki Baat today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad in the `Mann Ki Baat` programme on Sunday (February 27, 2022) at 11 AM.

It will be the 86th episode of the monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister. 

On February 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought ideas and suggestions for this month`s broadcast of `Mann ki Baat`. In a tweet, the Prime Minister had said, "This month`s `Mann Ki Baat` programme will take place on the 27th of February, and as before I am eager for your suggestions ...write them on MyGov, the NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 and record your message."

The Prime Minister`s monthly radio broadcast `Mann ki Baat` is aired on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

