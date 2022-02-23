हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan wants a 'TV debate' with PM Narendra Modi to resolve differences

The Pakistani Prime Minister said it would be beneficial for the billion people in the subcontinent if differences could be resolved through debate.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan wants a &#039;TV debate&#039; with PM Narendra Modi to resolve differences

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he would like to have a televised debate with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to resolve differences between the two neighbours.

The nuclear-powered rivals have shared antagonistic relations since gaining independence 75 years ago, fighting three wars, with ties strained recently over the northern Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, which both claim in full.

"I would love to debate with Narendra Modi on TV," Khan told Russia Today in an interview, adding that it would be beneficial for the billion people in the subcontinent if differences could be resolved through debate.

"India became a hostile country so trade with them became minimal," Khan said, stressing his government`s policy was to have trade relations with all countries.

Khan`s interview came on the eve of a visit to Moscow, where he will meet President Vladimir Putin - the first visit by a Pakistani leader to Russia in two decades.

The two-day visit for talks on economic cooperation was planned before the current crisis over Ukraine.

"This doesn’t concern us, we have a bilateral relation with Russia and we really want to strength it," Khan said of the Ukraine crisis.

Khan`s remarks follow similar comments recently by Pakistan`s top commercial official, Razzak Dawood, who, according to media, told journalists he supported trade ties with India, which would benefit both sides.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Imran KhanNarendra ModiPakistan PMIndian PMJammu and Kashmir issueJ&K issue
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to address post-budget webinar on budget announcements today

Must Watch

PT10M4S

DNA: Ukraine Russia Conflict - Why Soviet Union disintegrated?