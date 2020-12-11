PM Narendra Modi to address International Bharati Festival today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020 on Friday (December 11, 2020) via video conferencing.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020 on December 11, 2020, at 04:30 pm via video conferencing. This year the festival is being organised in virtual mode and will see the participation of several national and international poets and artists,” the Prime Minister’s Office had said on Thursday.

Notably, the festival is being organised by Vanavil Cultural Centre to celebrate the 138th birth anniversary of Tamil poet and writer Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Nadu Tamil Culture and Archaeology K Pandiarajan, would also address the festival, K Ravi said.

Every year the award is conferred on eminent persons who have done laudable service in any field of social relevance.

