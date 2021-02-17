हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address Visva-Bharati convocation on February 19

Visva-Bharati was founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921 and is the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and "an Institution of National Importance" by an act of Parliament. The University followed the pedagogy devised by Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern universities developed elsewhere. 

PM Narendra Modi to address Visva-Bharati convocation on February 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal on February 19. The PM will attend the event at 11 AM via video conferencing.

West Bengal Governor and Rector of Visva-Bharati, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Union MoS for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present on the occasion. A total of 2535 students will receive their degrees during the ceremony.

Visva-Bharati was founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921 and is the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and "an Institution of National Importance" by an act of Parliament.

The University followed the pedagogy devised by Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern universities developed elsewhere. The Prime Minister is also the Chancellor of the University.

