Quad summit

PM Modi to hold bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden during Tokyo Quad summit on May 24

Besides interacting with the Indian community in Japan, PM Narendra Modi will also take part in a business event in Tokyo on the sidelines of the QUAD Leaders Summit. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden on May 24 during the QUAD Leaders Summit in Japan’s Tokyo, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday (May 19). PM Modi is also slated to meet his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on May 24. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Quad Summit on May 24 in Tokyo. This would be the 4th Summit of Quad leaders. Bilateral meetings with Japanese counterpart and bilateral meeting with US Prez to take place on May 24,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by ANI. 

Besides interacting with the Indian community in Japan, Modi will also take part in a business event in Tokyo. “During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will participate in a business event with Japanese business leaders. He will also address & interact with the Indian community in Japan. PM is also likely to have a bilateral meeting with Australia's PM,” Bagchi added. 

The MEA spokesperson said the fourth Quad leaders summit in Tokyo will be an opportunity for the Quad leaders to "exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific and contemporary global issues of mutual interest". "We attach a lot of importance to the Quad. We have been keen to showcase what the Quad can do together and what it stands for. We will discuss contemporary issues and other issues of importance," the MEA spokesperson said. 

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Quad summitNarendra ModiJoe BidenIndiaUSJapanAustraliaTokyo
