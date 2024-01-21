A day ahead of the Pran Pratishta puja at Ayodhya Ram Temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conclude his temple visits today in Tamil Nadu. PM Modi has been visiting temples linked to Lord Ram for the past few days. He started off from Maharashtra's Nashik and has visited Kerala and Andhra Pradesh as well. Today, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Arichal Munai point, the point from where the Ram Setu was built at 9:30 am.

PM Modi will perform puja at Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple at 10.15am. The name Kothandarama means Rama with the bow. It is located in Dhanushkodi. It is said that this is where Ravana's brother Vibhishana first met Lord Ram and asked him for refuge. Some legends also say that this is the place where Lord Ram conducted the coronation of Vibhishana. Earlier yesterday, the Prime Minister visited Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli and Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram in the southern state.

Blessed moments at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple. pic.twitter.com/0o0vrlOXUn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2024

The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Listening to verses of the Kamba Ramayan at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple is an experience I will cherish for my entire life. The fact that this is the very Temple where the great Kamban first publically presented his Ramayan makes it more noteworthy. pic.twitter.com/4Flcq5FlsH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2024

Ahead of the much-anticipated 'Pran Pratishta' event in Ayodhya tomorrow, which is expected to draw nearly 8,000 VIP guests, the Uttar Pradesh police force has significantly enhanced security measures in the temple town. Additional Director General (ADG) Lucknow Zone, Piyush Mordia, stated that security patrols along the Saryu River are being conducted using boats, and aerial surveillance is being carried out through high-flying drones.

Honoured to have got the opportunity to pray at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple. Prabhu Sri Ram’s connection with this Temple is long-standing. I feel blessed to have been blessed by the God whom Prabhu Sri Ram also worshipped. pic.twitter.com/0dLqTW3FeR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2024

"Our police force has arrived in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Our Police force, which was to come to Ayodhya, has arrived and has also been deployed. The entire police force was briefed together again today. Briefing and debriefing sessions are being conducted daily with officers. Drones which have been deployed in the entire district are also being used for aerial surveillance. Patrolling on the Saryu River is being undertaken through boats," the senior police officer said. (With ANI inputs)