PM-WANI: PM Narendra Modi lauds scheme, calls it historic; know how it benefits you

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the "historic PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) scheme" adding that it will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve the WiFi availability across India.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he said that it will further ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living.’ He tweeted, "Historic PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) scheme that has been cleared by the Cabinet today will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve WiFi availability across the length and breadth of India. It will further ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living'."

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi gave its approval for the proposal of DoT for setting up of Public Wi-Fi Networks. This will be done by Public Data Office Aggregators (PDOAs) to provide public Wi-Fi service through Public Data Offices (PDOs).

The move will accelerate the proliferation of Broadband Internet services through Public Wi-Fi network in the country. There will be no license fee for providing Broadband Internet through these public Wi-Fi networks.

The proposal will promote the growth of Public Wi-Fi Networks in the country and, in turn, will help in the proliferation of Broadband Internet, enhancement of income and employment and empowerment of people.

Salient Features: This Public Wi-Fi Access Network Interface will be known as PM-WANI. PM-WANI eco-system will be operated by different players as described herein under:

Public Data Office (PDO): It will establish, maintain, and operate only WANI compliant Wi-Fi Access Points and deliver broadband services to subscribers.

Public Data Office Aggregator (PDOA): It will be an aggregator of PDOs and perform the functions relating to Authorization and Accounting.

App Provider: It will develop an App to register users and discover WANI compliant Wi-Fi hotspots in the nearby area and display the same within the App for accessing the internet service.

Central Registry: It will maintain the details of App Providers, PDOAs, and PDOs. To begin with, the Central Registry will be maintained by C-DoT.



Objectives: While no registration would be required for PDOs, PDOAs and App Providers will get themselves registered with DoT through online registration portal (SARALSANCHAR; https://saralsanchar.gov.in) of DoT, without paying any registration fee. Registration shall be granted within 7 days of the application.

This is expected to be more business-friendly and in line with efforts for ease of doing business.COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated delivery of stable and high-speed Broadband Internet (data) services to an increasingly large number of subscribers in the country including areas which do not have 4G mobile coverage. This can be achieved by deployment of Public Wi-Fi.

Further, the proliferation of public Wi-Fi will not only create employment but also enhance disposable incomes in the hands of small and medium entrepreneurs and boost the GDP of the country.

The proliferation of Broadband Services through public Wi-Fi is a step towards digital India and consequential benefit thereon.

No License Fee for providing broadband internet services using public Wi-Fi Hotspots will massively encourage its proliferation and penetration across the length and breadth of the country. Availability and use of Broadband will enhance incomes, employment, quality of life, ease of doing business etc.