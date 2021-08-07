हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kulgam

Policeman killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

The security forces have cordoned off the area in Kulgam, while a hunt has been launched for the attackers. 

Representational image

New Delhi: A police personnel lost his life in a militant attack on a police party in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (August 7), officials informed. The policeman, identified as Nisar Ahmad Wagay, succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital.

"Terrorists attacked a police party at Pombai in Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district by opening firing, resulting in injuries to one cop," an official was quoted as saying by PTI. 

The officials added that security forces have cordoned off the area, while a hunt has been launched for the attackers. 

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, the security forces in a joint operation killed one terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr in J&K's Budgam. Another terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested in another operation in Awantipora in the union territory. 

"During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given an opportunity to surrender. However, instead of surrendering, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which led to an encounter," ANI quoted a press release by the police.

"In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. He has been identified as Shakir Bashir Dar, the son of Bashir Ahmad Dar and a resident of Goripora in Awantipora," the police added.

(With agency inputs)

