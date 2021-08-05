Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces party in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade at a security forces party in Mehjoor Nagar area of the city on Thursday (August 5), police said.
No damage was reported, they said.
At about 19:55 pm, the terrorists in an auto-rickshaw hurled the grenade upon the security forces party which exploded on the roadside, a police official added.
