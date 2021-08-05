हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces party in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

Unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade at a security forces party in Mehjoor Nagar area of the city on Thursday (August 5), police said.

Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces party in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Srinagar
PTI photo

SRINAGAR: Unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade at a security forces party in Mehjoor Nagar area of the city on Thursday (August 5), police said.

No damage was reported, they said.

At about 19:55 pm, the terrorists in an auto-rickshaw hurled the grenade upon the security forces party which exploded on the roadside, a police official added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirTerroristsSecurity forcesGrenadeMehjoor Nagar
Next
Story

R Aravamudan, one of ISRO’s early pioneers captured in this iconic photo, no more

Must Watch

PT30S

CBI reaches Bombay HC in former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh corruption case