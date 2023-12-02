Pollution Woes Continue In Delhi As Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi continues to be a cause of concern for the residents, as several areas recorded 'very poor' levels of pollution on Saturday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar was 388 and 386, respectively, at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Both these areas had 'severe' levels of pollution on Friday, with AQI readings of 412 and 405, respectively.

The AQI in Lodhi Road and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was also in the 'very poor' category, with readings of 349 and 366, respectively. The AQI from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

The high levels of pollution have affected the health and well-being of the people, especially the children and the elderly. Rahul Sachdeva, a local who came to enjoy a segway ride with his daughter, said that he was having breathing issues due to pollution. "The fun would have doubled if the pollution was less. We are having breathing issues due to pollution. Children are coughing," he said.

Abhishek, another local from the city, echoed the same sentiment. "You can see the situation, it is bad. The pollution is very high. There are breathing issues," he said.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday that Grap-3, which includes measures such as banning diesel generators and increasing parking fees, has been lifted in the national capital but the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2, which include measures such as sprinkling water and increasing public transport, are strictly implemented.

The CPCB has advised people to avoid outdoor physical activities and reduce exposure to polluted air. It has also urged the authorities to take steps to control dust emission, vehicular exhaust and industrial emissions.