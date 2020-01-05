Portfolio list sent to Maharashtra Governor Koshyari, waiting for his approval: NCP leader Jayant Patil

Amid the ongoing political tussle between the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over the Maharashtra cabinet portfolio allocation, Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil on Saturday (January 4) said that the final list of ministers with the portfolios to be allocated to them has been sent by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his approval.

"About portfolio allocation, I am also waiting like all of Maharashtra. According to my information, the Chief Minister has sent the final list to Raj Bhavan at 7:30 pm today itself," tweeted Patil.

The senior NCP leader expressed hope that the list sent by CM Uddhav will soon be approved by Governor Koshyari. In a related development, NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik told the reporters that the names of ministers have been finalised and the distribution of portfolios will be completed by Monday (January 6). "The reason for the delay is not due to anything else but because we are considering creating new departments. So it`s taking time. Portfolios will be allocated by Monday," Malik said.

It may be recalled that it was reported that the portfolio distribution for delayed due to the over-ambition of Congress as the party wanted some important ministrties for its leaders. Malik, however, rejected the reports saying that no party should be blamed for the delay.