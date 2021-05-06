Prepare for third COVID wave, increase healthcare personnel: Supreme Court tells Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday (May 6) asked the central government to prepare for the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which, according to the experts is inevitable.

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah stressed the need to vaccinate the younger population fast as it would affect their families.

"The third surge in India which is around the corner according to experts will affect children. So when a child goes to hospital, the mother and father will also have to go. That is why vaccination will have to be over for this group of people. we need to plan for this in a scientific way and thus make arrangement," the Court was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

“If we prepare today we may be able to handle it,” the Court added.

The court asked the Centre to find ways to increase the number of healthcare personnel to meet the present and future challenges.

It urged the government to examine the possibility of utilising the services of doctors who have completed MBBS and waiting to enroll for PG courses.

"Today we have 1.5 lakh doctors who have finished medical course but waiting for NEET exam. How do you tap them? 1.5 lakh doctors and 2.5 lakh nurses are sitting at home. They will be crucial for third wave," Justice Chandrachud said.

The court was hearing Centre’s appeal challenging Delhi High Court order regarding supply of oxygen to Delhi.

Yesterday, the court had stayed the contempt notice issued to the Centre by the high court. It, however, asked the government to ensure the required 700MT oxygen is made available to Delhi.

