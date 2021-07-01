हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 lockdown

Puducherry extends COVID-19 lockdown till July 15, check guidelines here

The Puducherry government extended the lockdown in the Union Territory till July 15 on Wednesday. The night curfew will remain in force without any change from 10 PM to 5 AM the next day.

Puducherry extends COVID-19 lockdown till July 15, check guidelines here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Puducherry government on Wednesday (June 30, 2021) extended the COVID-induced lockdown in the Union Territory till midnight of July 15 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The extension of the lockdown was announced through an order issued by Ashok Kumar Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation), who is the member-secretary of the State executive committee. The night curfew will remain in force without any change from 10 PM to 5 AM the next day.

Here are complete guidelines: 

- The order prohibited the opening of theatres and multiplexes.

- Social, political and entertainment-related gatherings would remain prohibited.

- Commercial and business establishments and shops can function from 9 AM to 9 PM every day without air- conditioners.

- Vegetable and fruit shops are permitted to do business from 5 AM to 9 PM. 

- Tea shops and juice stalls can also do business up to 9 PM.

- Restaurants and bars within the hotels and guest houses and other standalone eateries are permitted to operate with 50 percent capacity up to 9 PM.

- Goods transport is permitted.

- Retail outlets of liquor and arrack are allowed to remain open from 9 AM to 9 PM.

- The Excise Department, in co-ordination with the police, should ensure enforcement of crowd regulation at liquor outlets, the order said.

- Private, government passenger transport services (buses, autos, and taxies) can operate up to 9 PM.

- Beach road, parks and gardens shall be open for those taking strolls from 5 AM to 9 PM as against from 5 AM to 9 AM earlier.

- All religious places and places of worship would be open only up to 5 PM.

- Only 100 people at wedding-related gatherings are allowed, whereas only 20 mourners at funerals and other last rites are allowed.

- Petrol bunks, ATM centres, telecommunication, water supply, electricity department, sanitation, private security services, dairy and milk supply, milk booths, medical labs, medical and allied activities are permitted.

- Sports activities are permitted without spectators.

- Film, television serial-shooting are allowed with maximum of 100 people.

- Gyms and yoga institutes are permitted to open up to 50 percent of the capacity.

Meanwhile, With the addition of 264 fresh COVID-19 cases, the overall caseload shot up to 1.17 lakh in Puducherry on Wednesday. The active cases were 2,354 of which 370 were in hospitals and the remaining 1984 were in home isolation. While 254 patients recovered in the Union territory taking the overall recoveries to 1,13,146.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 lockdownlockdown 2.0lockdown 2021COVID-19CoronavirusPuducherry Locdown
Next
Story

Dr Reddy’s denied permission to conduct phase 3 trials of Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine in India: Report

Must Watch

PT1M30S

FIR filed against 200 unknown activists of Bharatiya Kisan Union over uproar at Ghazipur border