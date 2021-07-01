Puducherry extends COVID-19 lockdown till July 15, check guidelines here

New Delhi: The Puducherry government on Wednesday (June 30, 2021) extended the COVID-induced lockdown in the Union Territory till midnight of July 15 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The extension of the lockdown was announced through an order issued by Ashok Kumar Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation), who is the member-secretary of the State executive committee. The night curfew will remain in force without any change from 10 PM to 5 AM the next day.

Here are complete guidelines:

- The order prohibited the opening of theatres and multiplexes.

- Social, political and entertainment-related gatherings would remain prohibited.

- Commercial and business establishments and shops can function from 9 AM to 9 PM every day without air- conditioners.

- Vegetable and fruit shops are permitted to do business from 5 AM to 9 PM.

- Tea shops and juice stalls can also do business up to 9 PM.

- Restaurants and bars within the hotels and guest houses and other standalone eateries are permitted to operate with 50 percent capacity up to 9 PM.

- Goods transport is permitted.

- Retail outlets of liquor and arrack are allowed to remain open from 9 AM to 9 PM.

- The Excise Department, in co-ordination with the police, should ensure enforcement of crowd regulation at liquor outlets, the order said.

- Private, government passenger transport services (buses, autos, and taxies) can operate up to 9 PM.

- Beach road, parks and gardens shall be open for those taking strolls from 5 AM to 9 PM as against from 5 AM to 9 AM earlier.

- All religious places and places of worship would be open only up to 5 PM.

- Only 100 people at wedding-related gatherings are allowed, whereas only 20 mourners at funerals and other last rites are allowed.

- Petrol bunks, ATM centres, telecommunication, water supply, electricity department, sanitation, private security services, dairy and milk supply, milk booths, medical labs, medical and allied activities are permitted.

- Sports activities are permitted without spectators.

- Film, television serial-shooting are allowed with maximum of 100 people.

- Gyms and yoga institutes are permitted to open up to 50 percent of the capacity.

Meanwhile, With the addition of 264 fresh COVID-19 cases, the overall caseload shot up to 1.17 lakh in Puducherry on Wednesday. The active cases were 2,354 of which 370 were in hospitals and the remaining 1984 were in home isolation. While 254 patients recovered in the Union territory taking the overall recoveries to 1,13,146.

(With PTI inputs)

