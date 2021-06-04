As Southwest monsoon advances, rains expected in Kerala, TN, Karnataka coasts: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Kerala, Lakshadweep some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, parts of Karnataka will likely recieve heavy rains in the next 24 hours as the Southwest monsoon advances.

"Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep some more parts of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, some parts of coastal & south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and some parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours," IMD said in its latest bulletin on Friday.

The weather forecasting agency further predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

"Strong with speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over Southwest and West-central Arabian Sea and with wind speed 40-50 kmph over Lakshadweep area, the southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," it said.

The weather condition in these areas is predicted to continue on June 6, 7 and 8.