Pulwama Assembly Constituency: Will Aam Aadmi Party Be Able To Make Its Debut?

Who voted for whom for the Pulwama Assembly constituency will soon be out and clear as counting for the much awaited Jammu & Kashmir assembly election results will start in a while today (October 8).

The 2024 Assembly polls in three phases recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.45 per cent, a little less than the 2014 percentage of 65.

Pulwama went to polls on September 18, 2024 in Phase 1 of the election. Key candidates for Pulwama Constituency are Independents Ali Mohmmad Wani, Asif Nabi Dar, Aam Aadmi Party's Fayaz Ahmad Sofi, NCP's Ishtiyaq Ahmad Sheikh and NC's Mohammad Khalil Band.

This is also the first time that AAP is contesting the assembly polls in the UT.

