Covid-19 vaccination

Pune Municipal Corporation organizes special vaccine drive for sex workers, over 5000 to be inoculated

With the help of social workers, the vaccination drive is being carried out successfully for the women residing in the area

Picture credit: ANI

Mumbai: The Pune Municipal Corporation in Mumbai organized a special vaccination drive for sex workers spicfically to ensure every single person in the city has been inoculated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the help of social workers, the vaccination drive is being carried out successfully for the women residing in the area, reported news agency ANI.

A social worker informed government authorities that there are over 5000 women in need of vaccines and that the NGO would need the support to get all of them inoculated.

“We requested the civic body to organise a camp for them as they were facing difficulty to get inoculation done. Around 5000 women are working here," said the social worker.

 

Amid fears of a third coronavirus wave, the Maharashtra government on Thursday launched a mega programme under which 20,000 youths will be trained in healthcare, nursing and paramedical fields through short-term courses.

The scheme, "Mukhya Mantri Maha Arogya", a skill development programme in the health sector that seeks to bolster human resources to handle the pandemic, was launched virtually by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A statement from the Chief minister's Office (CMO) said selected personnel will be trained for three months.

Tags:
Covid-19 vaccinationCOVID-19Pune COVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19 vaccination drive
