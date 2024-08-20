Rahul Gandhi Aims To Solidify Opposition Unity With His Two-Day Visit To Jammu and Kashmir

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a senior Congress leader, is set to embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir starting tomorrow. The visit is a strategic move aimed at strengthening the INDIA alliance in the Legislative Assembly and forging alliances with regional parties to prevent the BJP from gaining power in the region.

Gandhi’s visit comes at a crucial time as the state gears up for the upcoming assembly elections. His primary focus will be on consolidating pre-poll alliances with key regional players, notably the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP). Sources indicate that while the groundwork for an alliance is nearly complete, Gandhi’s mission is to mend the rift between the NC and PDP, who have traditionally been political adversaries.

During his stay in Jammu and Srinagar, Gandhi will engage in discussions with NC leaders to finalize the alliance details, including a seat-sharing arrangement. Although NC vice-president Omar Abdullah has confirmed ongoing talks with the Congress, he has emphasized that no final decision has been made and has ruled out any partnership with the PDP.

Omar Abdullah stated, "Congress cannot pressure us to form an alliance with anyone else. If they want to negotiate with the PDP, that is their matter."

Meanwhile, PDP spokesperson Iqbal Tarumbu has acknowledged that his party is also in discussions with the Congress regarding a potential alliance. He highlighted that the PDP is ideologically aligned with the INDIA bloc and is committed to countering radical forces and upholding the constitution. However, he also noted that past alliances have faltered due to differences with the NC, as seen in the last Lok Sabha elections where the two parties contested against each other.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, the NC secured two out of the three parliamentary seats in the Kashmir Valley, while the PDP failed to win any. With the political landscape evolving ahead of the assembly elections, Congress insiders have expressed the party’s intent to unite the opposition against the BJP and its allies.

Tariq Hamid Qara, the newly appointed Congress state president, has reiterated the party’s willingness to form alliances with like-minded parties to counter the BJP’s influence. He confirmed that the party is open to discussions with any party that shares similar goals.

"Congress is open to all like-minded parties for an alliance," Qara stated, emphasizing that a committee has been formed to address these issues.

All eyes are now on Rahul Gandhi’s visit, as the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir could be significantly impacted by his ability to bridge the gaps between these rival factions and present a united front in the upcoming assembly elections.