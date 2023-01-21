'Rahul Gandhi capable to be India's PM': Sanjay Raut as he joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu

Jammu: Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena party, stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has the potential to become the Prime Minister of India. Raut, who participated in Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, a journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, believes that this event will demonstrate Gandhi's leadership abilities and provide a challenge for the ruling BJP in the 2024 general elections.

"Ideological and political differences apart, he (Gandhi) will show his leadership qualities and will be a big challenge (for the ruling BJP in 2024 general elections). He will make a miracle," the Member of Parliament told reporters here.

"Not everyone can walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering a distance of over 3,500 kms. It needs a lot of determination and love for the country. He has shown his concern for the country and I do not see any politics in this Yatra," the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader said.

Will be joining the March of Love, Friendship & Unity with @RahulGandhi at the #BharatJodoYatra.



Shall walk for the Unity of Nation on 20th January from Jammu, - a place that Shivsena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray had a special bonding with.



Jai Hind,

Jai Maharashtra! pic.twitter.com/slbKQ8I3MZ — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 12, 2023

Raut also rejected the idea of a third front without the Congress, stating that the party has a strong presence throughout the country and is necessary for any front to be successful. He also emphasized that the purpose of the Yatra is to unite the country and remove hatred and fear, not to unite opposition parties under the Congress banner.

"The main purpose of my visit to J and K was to join the Gandhi-led Yatra at the direction of my leader and I had a good experience walking alongside Gandhi. It is not a political Yatra," he said.

Raut also criticized the BJP for their handling of issues in Jammu and Kashmir, and stated that his party is open to a grand alliance in the next assembly elections, provided they are given a respectable place.

(With PTI inputs)