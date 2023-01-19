'Father stealing gang has become active again': Sanjay Raut MOCKS Eknath Shinde over installation of Balasaheb Thackeray's oil painting in assembly

Mumbai: The crux of the rift between the factions of Shiv Sena, one led by Uddhav Thackeray, and the other, by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, became prominent. The question arises again, who inherits the legacy of the late Balasaheb Thackeray and his brand of Hindutva? An oil painting of late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray will be installed in the central hall of Vidhan Bhawan, Mumbai. However, Uddhav Thackeray's name was not printed on the invitation card for the event. Shiv Sena spokesperson MP Sanjay Raut has targeted the Shinde group due to this. He claimed, "Uddhav Thackeray and his family were not invited to the function. There is a politics behind the oil painting of Balasaheb Thackeray. It was proved once again that the father stealing gang had become active in the state."

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has given an explanation of these allegations made by MP Sanjay Raut. On the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, his oil painting will be unveiled in a grand ceremony in the central hall of the legislature on Monday 23rd January. This oil painting will be unveiled by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Rahul Narvekar clarified that Uddhav Thackeray, MNS President Raj Thackeray, Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray and all members of the Thackeray family have been invited to this event.

The Shinde group reconciled with the BJP and usurped the throne of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of the state. Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to the Shinde group to come before him and state their demands. However, the Shinde group that reached Guwahati had avoided coming in front of them. After that, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray avoided coming in front of each other in the Legislative Assembly session as well. So, will Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray come face to face at the unveiling ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray's oil painting? Time will answer all the questions.