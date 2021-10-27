हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Rahul Gandhi questions party membership rule, asks 'how many people in this room drink alcohol?'

According to the party constitution, a person who wants to become a member of the Congress party should not drink.

Rahul Gandhi questions party membership rule, asks &#039;how many people in this room drink alcohol?&#039;

Even as the Congress party is going to start a membership drive from November 1, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned how relevant are the rules for becoming a member according to the party constitution such as wearing Khadi and not consuming alcohol.

Speaking in the meeting held by Congress president Sonia Gandhi today, Rahul asked, "How many of these rules are followed today? How many people in this room drink alcohol?"

Responding to Rahul's question, only two general secretaries admitted that they drink alcohol. Along with this, a discussion also arose over the liquor rule to become a member of the party.

According to the party constitution, a person who wants to become a member of the Congress party should not drink and should be accustomed to wearing Khadi.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu who was also present in the meeting said that most of the people in this state drink alcohol, sources said.

"Sidhu asked how will the rule of Congress membership be followed in this situation?" sources said.

Other leaders also started expressing their opinion on the issue and the organisation general secretary KC Venugopal sought to put an end to the discussion.

After the liquor rule, the meeting started discussions on the Khadi rule and Rahul Gandhi asked how practical it was. The leaders also said that Khadi had special importance at the time of freedom, but at present, it has become expensive.

Following the discussion over the rules, a leader also suggested changing the rules of membership in the meeting of the Congress Working Committee. However, the proposal to change the rules could not be made in the meeting today.

Earlier today, Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting of the party general secretaries, in-charges and state presidents on the issue of membership campaign, the movement against inflation and assembly elections.

In the meeting, the party president gave a message to all the party leaders to fight the RSS-BJP ideology by creating discipline and solidarity, sources said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CongressSonia GandhiRahul GandhiAlcoholKhadi
Next
Story

COVID-19 Alert: Kerala logs 9,445 new cases, 622 deaths in 24 hours

Must Watch

PT8M58S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Oct 27, 2021