Jumla-version of vaccine story won’t save lives: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre on 100-crore jabs landmark

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (October 27) attacked the Central government days after India administered over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses and said ‘jumla-version’ will not save lives.

Sharing Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s article on the vaccine milestone and citing a graph on the number of people yet to be vaccinated even with at least one dose, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Jumla-version of the vaccine story won’t save lives. Actual vaccination will.”

He also added the hashtag ‘Duty to vaccinate’ along with the tweet.

Actual vaccination will. #DutyToVaccinate pic.twitter.com/oFRBWkHwMW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 27, 2021

As per Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday, India has administered a cumulative of 103.53 crore (1,03,53,25,577) vaccination doses so far, out of which 55,89,124 jabs were given on Tuesday.

India on October 21 achieved the milestone of administering 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted, "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat."

India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

As a part of the celebrations, the Government of India had also released a video with rap and visual representation of India’s fight against COVID-19.

India had commenced its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 for healthcare workers while the inoculation of frontline workers was rolled out from February 2.

In the next phase of the drive from March 1, people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions were included in the drive. Vaccination for all people aged over 45 years began on April 1. On May 1, the government launched the vaccination drive for all above 18.

(With agency inputs)

