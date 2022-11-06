topStoriesenglish
Rahul Gandhi, two other Congress leaders booked for 'unauthorised use' of KGF-2 music during Bharat Jodo Yatra

The complainant alleged that Jairam Ramesh had on his official Twitter handle posted two videos of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in which popular songs from the KGF-2 film were used without permission. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 06:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Three senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi have been booked for alleged unauthorised usage of the music from the blockbuster Kannada film "KGF-2" during the party's ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra". The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station on Friday under the provisions of the Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act, and the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya, on a complaint lodged by M Naveen Kumar, who manages MRT music, news agency PTI reported.

R"The said videos were made using the popular sound recordings owned and held by the complainant. The said sound recordings are that of the cinematographic film 'KGF Chapter 2' (Hindi version) which is popular globally," Kumar alleged. 

"On perusal of the videos it is clear that all the accused have fraudulently, blatantly and slavishly with an intention of making wrongful gains have unauthorizedly and illegally used the sound recording owned and held by the Complainant," the complaint read. 

It is notable that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered five southern states, namely Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It will traverse through different states during its 150-day course.

(With agency inputs)

