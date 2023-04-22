Rahul Gandhi Vacates Official Delhi Bungalow, Congress Leaders React

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as MP after conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case, vacated 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. Gandhi was supposed to hand over the keys to the official bungalow to the Lok Sabha secretariat today, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying. In a video shared by ANI's official Twitter handle, a truck will Rahul's belongings can be seen moving out of his residence. The former Congress president moved out all his belongings from an official residence on Friday itself. The former Congress president was asked to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification after the conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court for his "Modi surname" remark. The former Congress chief had on April 14 shifted his office and some personal belongings from the bungalow to his mother Sonia Gandhi's official residence. He has been living in the bungalow for nearly two decades. After shifting his office, he started living with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence, the sources said.

A Surat court on March 23 had convicted Gandhi of defamation and given him two-year sentence, leading to his disqualification. He had challenged the magisterial court order in the sessions court in Surat which rejected his appeal to set aside the conviction which would have paved the way for his reinstatement as MP.

The party has said the sessions court order will be challenged in the Gujarat High Court next week. A day after his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had sent Gandhi a notice to vacate the premises by April 22. Sources said Rahul Gandhi has been on a hunt for a space to set up his independent office.

A few years ago, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow after her SPG security cover was removed. Rahul Gandhi first got elected as an MP from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in 2004 and shifted his constituency to Wayanad in 2019.

Reactions Pour In From Congress Leaders

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "Today Rahul Gandhi vacates his home at TughlaqLane in response to the LokSabha Secretariat’s order. The Court gave him 30 days to appeal &the HC or SC could still reinstate him, but his exemplary gesture to move out shows his respect for the rules."

Today @RahulGandhi vacates his home at TughlaqLane in response to the LokSabha Secretariat’s order. The Court gave him 30 days to appeal &the HC or SC could still reinstate him, but his exemplary gesture to move out shows his respect for the rules. #Respect #MeraGharAapkaGhar — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 22, 2023

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also reacted to Rahul's farewell to 12, Tughlaq lane. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Today Rahul Gandhi vacates his home at TughlaqLane in response to the LokSabha Secretariat’s order. The Court gave him 30 days to appeal &the HC or SC could still reinstate him, but his exemplary gesture to move out shows his respect for the rules."

They may evict you from a house, but you will always have a place in all our homes and hearts, Rahul ji.



We know that such episodes won’t deter you from raising the voice of the people and speak truth to power!



The whole country today is saying #MeraGharAapkaGhar in one voice! pic.twitter.com/1lXL42nAEX — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) April 22, 2023

""A house is not made of four walls and a cement roof. Home is a feeling - of peace, of peace, of love. And when crores of people open the doors of their hearts and homes for you, then what is the point! Rahul ji vacated his official residence today - his goal and destination is much higher than a house, much higher. No one can scare, no one can silence this satyagrahi of truth because he is ready to pay any cost. #MeraGharAapkaGhar A small proof of this country's love for you Rahul ji," party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted as Rahul vacated his bungalow.