'Rahul Gandhi Wants Civil War In Country': BJP Leader On Waqf Board Row

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, accusing him of trying to incite civil war in the country over the Waqf board issue.

"Rahul Gandhi wants to create civil war in the country in the name of the Waqf Board, for which he is bringing in new toolkits. The wrongdoings of Congress and this dream of Rahul Gandhi will not be realised," Singh said, ANI reported.

He also criticised Congress leader Salman Khurshid for their comments regarding religious atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.

"When Hindus in Bangladesh faced religious atrocities, Congress leaders including Salman Khurshid and others said that scenes like Bangladesh would be recreated in India," Singh added.

Singh's reaction comes in the wake of the Waqf board controversy, following a walkout by opposition members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) during a meeting to discuss the Waqf amendment bill last week.

The issue has gained attention in Karnataka, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the Congress government for allegedly sending notices to farmers to seize their land.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Ministers including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have clarified that no farmers would be evicted from their land. Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development, earlier slammed the BJP over the Waqf row and said that the allegations dubbed by the opposition party in the state were "politically motivated."

"This is nothing but politically motivated. I want to ask the BJP, during their tenure, did the Waqf Board shut its doors? Was it shut? There was nothing happening during the BJP tenure. They say one thing and do another," said Kharge.

