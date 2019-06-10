close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's home on Lok Sabha list of vacant bungalows

The circular, a copy of which has been accessed by ANI, includes the addresses of various bungalows to be allotted to those who have won the elections recently.

Rahul Gandhi&#039;s home on Lok Sabha list of vacant bungalows

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has circulated a list of vacant bungalows for MPs that interestingly includes 12, Tughlaq Lane, the official residence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi since 2004 when he first became a Member of Parliament after winning from Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

The circular, a copy of which has been accessed by ANI, includes the addresses of various bungalows to be allotted to those who have won the elections recently. Gandhi`s current bungalow comes in `Type 8` category which is the highest one.

The Congress leader, who lost from his traditional Amethi seat, however, won the election from Wayanad in Kerala in the recently concluded elections.As per rules, a list of vacant bungalows/flats is given to MPs on behalf of the Lok Sabha Secretariat from which they can choose and apply. 

This time, MPs have been provided with a list of 517 flats and bungalows. Rahul Gandhi`s bungalow has been mentioned for allocation on the same list. According to sources, Gandhi`s office does not have any knowledge about such a circular.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiRahul bungalowRahul residenceCongress
Next
Story

Ahmed Patel likely to resolve rift between Amarinder, Sidhu

Must Watch

PT4M48S

Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi won in Wayanad due to 40% Muslim population, says Asaduddin Owaisi