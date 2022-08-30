MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who has become active again after the foot surgery, has now started a frenzy of meetings. Raj Thackeray went to Sagar Bungalow on Monday and met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In this meeting, there was an hour-long discussion between Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray. Later last night, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde went to meet Raj Thackeray at his Shivtirth residence. Then today, on Tuesday the newly elected state president of BJP Chandrashekhar Bawankule will go to meet Raj Thackeray. This meeting will be held at Shivtirtha residence itself. Even earlier, many BJP leaders had met Raj Thackeray. However, since yesterday, the meeting session between Raj Thackeray and BJP leaders has suddenly increased, raising the eyebrows of the political circle.

After Monday's meeting between Raj Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis, arguments have erupted in political circles. Raj Thackeray has been seen consistently supporting the BJP in recent times. Therefore, there is a possibility of an alliance between MNS and BJP in the background of the upcoming municipal elections. In the meantime, Raj Thackeray was away from politics for some time due to surgery. However, now they have started working with new vigor. Every political leader goes to meet Raj Thackeray at his Shivtirtha residence. But on Monday it was Raj Thackeray who went to meet Devendra Fadnavis at Sagar Bungalow. This action of Raj Thackeray is highly discussed in the political circle.

MNS can help BJP if it wants to destroy Shiv Sena in the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. In recent times, Raj Thackeray has shown his usefulness by targeting Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray on the issue of Hindutva. Therefore, political experts are of the opinion that BJP can benefit from an alliance with MNS in the municipal elections.