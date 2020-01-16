हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh flags off 51st K-9 Vajra, self-propelled howitzer, at Surat gun-making facility

L&T had in 2017 won the Rs 4,500-crore contract from the Ministry of Defence to supply 100 units of K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52 calibre tracked self-propelled gun systems to the Indian Army under the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative.

Rajnath Singh flags off 51st K-9 Vajra, self-propelled howitzer, at Surat gun-making facility

SURAT: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flagged off the 51st K-9 Vajra-T gun at the Larsen and Toubro Armoured Systems Complex at Hazira in Gujarat's Surat. The Defence Minister was earlier briefed about the different manoeuvres of the K-9 Vajra-T, a tracked self-propelled howitzer. 

The K-9 Vajra-T gun weighs 50 tonnes and can fire 47kg bombs at 43-kilometre distant targets. It can also turn around at zero radius. L&T had in 2017 won the Rs 4,500-crore contract from the Ministry of Defence to supply 100 units of K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52 calibre tracked self-propelled gun systems to the Indian Army under the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative.

Live TV

The K9 Vajra contract involves the delivery of 100 such systems in 42 months, which is the largest contract awarded to a private company by the Ministry of Defence. 

The Defence Minister also put 'tilak' and drew the auspicious 'swastik' symbol with kumkum on the new artillery. During the puja, he also offered flowers to the gun and broke a coconut.

Tags:
Rajnath Singh51st K-9 Vajra-T gunself-propelled howitzerSuratL&T gun-making facility
Next
Story

BJP's Dilip Ghosh re-elected as West Bengal party president

Must Watch

PT3M10S

'Indira Gandhi used to meet gangster Karim Lala' says Sanjay Raut