New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha is poised for a stormy session on Wednesday as the INDIA bloc has submitted a notice to bring a motion to remove Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar from his role as the Chairman of the Upper House. The opposition has accused Dhankhar of "partisan" conduct, a move that intensifies the escalating tensions in Parliament.

The notice, submitted on Tuesday, was spearheaded by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain and signed by 60 MPs from opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, TMC, CPI, CPI(M), JMM, AAP, DMK, and SP. The notice was submitted under Article 67-B of the Constitution, which allows for the removal of the Vice President by a resolution in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

Opposition Alleges Bias

The opposition bloc claims that Dhankhar's handling of Rajya Sabha proceedings has been biased and undermines the democratic process. Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the ruling BJP for allegedly disrupting Parliament to evade discussions on key issues such as corruption, inflation, and unemployment. "This is a black chapter in parliamentary history. The government is running away from discussions and wasting Parliament's time," Surjewala asserted.

Surjewala also highlighted that this is the first instance in India's 75-year parliamentary history where the government itself has been accused of obstructing the functioning of the House.

Unequal Treatment Alleged

Opposition leaders have also raised concerns about unequal treatment in the Upper House. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that the ruling party is allowed to voice its views during disruptions while the opposition is denied the same opportunity. "We have always been willing to engage in debates, but the BJP is deliberately adjourning the House to avoid addressing critical issues such as unemployment and the recent violence in UP's Sambhal," he said.

The INDIA bloc emphasized that the motion is a "strong message to fight for parliamentary democracy," indicating their collective resolve to push back against what they perceive as the erosion of democratic norms.

Challenges in Passing the Motion

Despite their determination, the opposition faces an uphill battle. The motion requires a simple majority to pass in the 243-member Rajya Sabha, but the INDIA bloc lacks the requisite numbers to succeed. The move appears more symbolic, aimed at highlighting dissatisfaction with the Chairman's conduct rather than achieving his removal.

Government Defends Dhankhar

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the motion, asserting the NDA government’s support for Vice President Dhankhar. "We have a lot of respect for Jagdeep Dhankhar. He is a very knowledgeable person. The notice signed by 60 MPs is condemnable. The NDA government has a full majority and stands firmly behind the Vice President," Rijiju said.

Escalating Parliamentary Tensions

The no-confidence motion is the latest flashpoint in a series of confrontations between the ruling party and the opposition. The opposition claims the BJP is using adjournments to dodge debates on pressing national issues, while the BJP accuses the opposition of disrupting parliamentary proceedings for political gain.