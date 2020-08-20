Ram temple construction has begun in Ayodhya, would be completed in 36-40 months, says Trust

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayodhya

The members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust met in New Delhi on Thursday (August 20) to hold discussions over the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

After the meeting, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has begun in Ayodhya and engineers from CBRI Roorkee, IIT Madras along with Larsen and Toubro are currently testing the soil at the mandir site. The Ram temple trust expressed hope that the construction work would be completed in 36-40 months.

According to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be built as per India's ancient and traditional construction techniques. The Trust said in a tweet that the temple will be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities and no iron will be used in the construction of the histotic temple.

"For Mandir construction, copper plates will be used to fuse stone blocks with each other. The plates should be 18 inches long, 30 mm wide & 3 mm in depth.10,000 such plates may be required in total structure. We call upon Shri Rambhakts to donate such copper plates to the trust," the Trust said in another tweet.

"Donors can engrave family names, place of origin or their community temples' names on these plates. This way, the copper plates will not only symbolize the unity of this country but also be a testament to the entire country's contribution towards Mandir construction," it added.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conducted the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram temple and laid the foundation stone of the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on August 5.

