हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Temple

'Ram Temple land scam should be probed by Supreme Court': Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanak Gandhi slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi, saying they have the moral responsibility "to keep funds free from corruption" as even the poorest of poor have donated for the Ram Temple out of their faith.

&#039;Ram Temple land scam should be probed by Supreme Court&#039;: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the members of Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are involved in a land scam near the Ayodhya Ram Temple site. The Congress leader also slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi, saying they have the moral responsibility "to keep funds free from corruption" as even the poorest of poor have donated for the Ram Temple out of their faith.

She further demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the alleged scam.

"UP Government said that they're ordering an inquiry. Who's probing it? District level officers. Ram Mandir Trust was formed on basis of Supreme Court verdict. So, it should be probed by Supreme Court," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Everyone, including poor people, has given funds for this (Ram Temple construction), keeping their faith," she added. 

TV Link

Live TV

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ram TempleAyodhayaPriyanka GandhiRam Temple Scam
Next
Story

Amid growing unrest in Uttarakhand Congress, Harish Rawat invited to Delhi for talks

Must Watch

PT4M26S

Land of poor people were grabbed in Ayodhya: Priyanka Gandhi