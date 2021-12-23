'Ram Temple land scam should be probed by Supreme Court': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the members of Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are involved in a land scam near the Ayodhya Ram Temple site. The Congress leader also slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi, saying they have the moral responsibility "to keep funds free from corruption" as even the poorest of poor have donated for the Ram Temple out of their faith.

She further demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the alleged scam.

"UP Government said that they're ordering an inquiry. Who's probing it? District level officers. Ram Mandir Trust was formed on basis of Supreme Court verdict. So, it should be probed by Supreme Court," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Everyone, including poor people, has given funds for this (Ram Temple construction), keeping their faith," she added.

