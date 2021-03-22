हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale writes to Amit Shah seeking imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra

Citing the ongoing row in relation to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Athawale asserted that the state government has failed the people of Maharashtra.

File photo

New Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday (March 22) wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra.

"Law and order in the state is very bad and uncontrolled and people of Maharashtra are being neglected," Athawale wrote in the letter addressed to Shah.

He mentioned the allegations levelled by shunted cop Param Bir Singh on Deshmukh and questioned his removal from the post of Commissioner of Police.

The minister asserted that the state government has failed to handle the matter.

"Apart from this, as per the count of COVID-19 patients across the country, Maharashtra state is the highest COVID-19 patients in the state," he wrote further.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) leader said that the state government has failed in arranging proper infrastructure to check the rising number of cases.

"Therefore, my party is strongly recommending you to enforce President Rule in the state for the betterment, safety and security of the people of Maharashtra," Athawale concluded.

Earlier, NCP ruled out the resignation of Deshmukh.
 
"There is no question of Anil Deshmukh's resignation. ATS is investigating the case and we believe the culprit will be punished," Jayant Patil said on Sunday.

BJP leaders and workers staged protests in various cities demanding the resignation of Deshmukh.

