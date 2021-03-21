No question of Anil Deshmukh's resignation, says NCP as BJP hold statewide protests

New Delhi: After a meeting held at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence over the row involving Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the party ruled out the latter's resignation.

The meeting was held in view of former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh's allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

It was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state unit NCP chief Jayant Patil, Praful Patel, Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

"There is no question of Anil Deshmukh's resignation. ATS is investigating the case and we believe the culprit will be punished," Jayant Patil was quoted as saying by ANI.

The meeting took place hours after Pawar told reporters that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide the fate of Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh has claimed Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai. Deshmukh has denied these allegations as baseless.

BJP leaders and workers staged protests in various cities demanding resignation of Deshmukh.

Demonstrations were held at more than 200 locations including in all district headquarters like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Amravati, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Aurangabad and at various district headquarters and taluka places.

BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also demanded the resignation of Deshmukh.

"This matter cannot be investigated till Maharashtra Home Minister stays on his post. Hence, Anil Deshmukh must resign," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also hit out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar who came out in defence of Deshmukh, saying at the veteran leader is "fleeting away from the truth."

