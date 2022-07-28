New Delhi: Amid outrage by the BJP over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remark referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni', BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday (July 28) slammed the leader and demanded apology from the grand old party. Calling the remark "most shameful and condemnable", the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister told Congress to shun its "casteist mindset".

"The spectacular election of Droupadi Murmuji as the first woman from the tribal society to the highest post of the President of India has not been liked by many... The objectionable remark made against her by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, is very sad, shameful and highly condemnable," Mayawati wrote in a tweet.

"The proceedings of Parliament have also been disrupted today due to protests against him referring to the honourable President as 'rashtrapatni' on TV... The Congress party should also apologise to the country for this and abandon its casteist mindset," the BSP chief added.

A row erupted after Chowdhury referred to Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' while talking to mediapersons, leading to BJP targeting the Congress. BJP MPs protested against the remark and created uproar in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, Chowdhury said referring to Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a "slip of the tongue" and accused the BJP of making a "mountain out of a molehill" over the issue. "I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her & apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?" he asked.

Demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress also accused BJP MPs of subjecting Sonia Gandhi to "brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation". As per PTI, a face-off between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha chamber occurred adding fuel to the raging issue over Chowdhury's remark.

