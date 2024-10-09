Ratan Tata, Iconic Indian Industrialist, Passes Away At 86

Ratan Tata, the esteemed chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, has passed away at the age of 86. He died in a Mumbai hospital where he had been receiving critical care, according to a senior police official who spoke to news agency PTI.

Ratan Tata was a towering figure in Indian industry, having taken the helm of Tata Sons in 1991. Under his leadership, he transformed the Tata Group from a primarily domestic enterprise into a global powerhouse. His strategic acquisitions of companies such as Tetley, Corus, and Jaguar Land Rover significantly expanded the group's international footprint.

Tata's vision also led to the creation of the Tata Nano, recognized as the world's most affordable car, and played a pivotal role in elevating Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to a global leader in the IT sector. His tenure lasted until 2012, during which he left an indelible mark on the business landscape in India and beyond.

After stepping down as chairman in 2012, Tata continued to be a guiding force in the company, earning the honorary title of chairman emeritus for Tata Sons, as well as for other subsidiaries like Tata Motors and Tata Steel. In 2016, he returned to the leadership role temporarily during a turbulent period of conflict within the company, further showcasing his commitment to the Tata legacy.

Ratan Tata’s contributions to the business world have not only shaped the Tata Group but also inspired countless entrepreneurs and industrialists across India. His passing marks the end of an era, and his legacy will continue to influence future generations in the field of business and innovation.