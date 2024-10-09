Rising From Ruins: How Parizad Shaikh Turned Pain Into Purpose

Happiness, too, is sometimes the result of tears—each drop a proof to resilience. Behind every calm facade lies a history of struggle, confusion, and pain that is rarely acknowledged or understood. There are moments when life seems to be in your favor, where everything aligns perfectly, and then—just as suddenly—you're left stranded, abandoned by the very forces that once seemed so supportive. It’s in these moments of abandonment and struggle that you truly learn your own worth and begin to see who truly stands by you when the tides turn.

Parizad Shaikh’s story is no different. What began as a love story that spanned eight years, filled with promise and devotion, led to a marriage that lasted just four days and ended in divorce within six months. It was a love that everyone admired, a relationship that seemed destined for happiness. Although, behind the curtain, there were forces at play—whether it was the workings of fate or the manipulations of human hands, she still contemplates.

The abrupt unraveling of a relationship she had invested nearly a decade of her life in was both shocking and painful. To go from the height of love to the depths of separation in such a short time was a striking contrast. However, in that painful space, she found clarity—about herself, about the people around her, and about the true nature of relationships. As painful as it was, it became the foundation of her evolution, teaching her lessons she would never have learned in the comfort of a perfect marriage.

One-night stands, bold flirtations, and marriage proposals came knocking from people, but through it all, she saw only one thing—her unwavering devotion to the one person she had chosen to stand beside. Her heart, bound in loyalty, never faltered. But rejection, as she would learn, is a bitter seed in the minds of some and one such flame ruined her marriage.

She was accused of sins she had not committed; her integrity was questioned. she pleaded silently for a chance to explain, to share the truth that was burning inside me, but no one would listen.

Rejection, it seemed, was her crime. Her crime was in rejecting the advances of those who wanted something she could not give. She was punished for holding on to her integrity, for choosing love over lust, and for staying true to the partner she had devoted herself to. The one she thought would stand beside her in the storm.

Yet, it was not some outside force that sealed her fate. The irreversible decision came from the very person to whom she had pledged her heart. Without a single chance for her to speak, without a moment to offer her side, she was judged. She was condemned. Guilty of cheating, she was called.

In that moment, the weight of betrayal on her became too heavy to bear. She cried for someone to hear her, to see the truth. No one looked, no one listened. The injustice of it all pricked like a scar, a cruel reminder that sometimes, even when the heart is pure, the world finds a way to make it bleed.

In the darkest hours of her life, when she was left to stand alone amid accusations and judgments, only her family remained by her side. Everyone else withdrew, calling it a personal matter between husband and wife, as if the intimacy of her relationship somehow excused them from offering support. Meanwhile, the men who lingered in the shadows of their lives decided what was right, not by the truth but by their own perceptions. They took it upon themselves to pass judgment, using her, accusing her, and ultimately abandoning her. They built their opinions on rumors, assumptions, and lies, questioning her integrity without ever giving her a chance to defend herself.

All she ever wanted was for her husband and her to have one honest conversation, free from the noise of outside voices. The absence of direct communication between them allowed others to control their lives, breeding distrust and misunderstanding. When two people are in direct tuning with each other, there is little room for miscommunication or manipulation. However, when decisions are made by outsiders, the bond between those two people weakens, and in our case, it shattered. The voices of others drowned out their own.

Despite the overwhelming setbacks that nearly broke her, she was given no choice but to move on. It wasn’t easy, but as time passed, she began to pick up the shattered pieces of her life, one by one, and rebuild what had fallen apart. She resumed her education, pouring her energy into learning, and eventually earned several degrees, including a doctorate. She relocated to another country and started working as a professor at an esteemed university, carving out a career that brought her both respect and fulfillment. Along the way, she embraced her passion for writing, becoming an author of two books. ‘Kimaya’ was published in 2023, marking a personal milestone in her journey, and ‘Almo’, her second book, will be published soon. Through every struggle, she transformed her pain into purpose, rising stronger than before.

She was once accused of practicing black magic, a baseless claim that struck deeply at her integrity and spirit. Instead of succumbing to the weight of those accusations, she chose a path of healing, studying diligently to understand the intricacies of human suffering and how to alleviate it. Today, she stands as a professional healer, having transformed the dark accusations into something positive. Being clairvoyant, she has long known the forces and individuals behind the malicious acts that targeted her, but she has made a conscious decision not to dwell in the past or engage in the blame game. Life is far too short to waste on anger or regret. Instead, she chooses to live life on her own terms, embracing the joy, freedom, and peace that comes with healing and self-awareness.

As for remarriage, she never rushed into the idea. It wasn’t for lack of proposals; many came along the way, but she felt no urgency to commit again. Instead, she realized that this period of her life was not about finding another partner but about evolving into the best version of herself. After the turmoil she experienced, she knew she needed time to heal, grow, and rediscover the independent, expressive person she once was. Her wings had been clipped, but she yearned to soar again. Over the years, she found those wings, and now she is soaring higher than ever before, embracing every aspect of who she has become.

The decade-long journey of self-evolution was not just about reclaiming her identity but preparing to find someone who understands and respects the person she have become—a person who values her for her strength, growth, and the wisdom she has gained along the way.

