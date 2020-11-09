RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav turns 31, wishes pour in from family and supporters

Patna: A day ahead of the Bihar assembly election result, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav turned 31 and he was seen celebrating his birthday bash with family and friends.

The RJD supporters were visibly in a celebratory mood on the Patna roads even as Tejashwi`s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, eldest siter Dr Misa Bharti, and mother Rabri Devi conveyed their best wishes to Tejashwi on the occasion. Posters wishing birthday to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were seen on the roads of Patna.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrated his birthday with his family pic.twitter.com/nb84nT2C85 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

Tej Pratap tagged Tejashwi and tweeted to say `Happy Birthday Tutu` to address his younger brother by his nickname.

Happy Birthday tutu#HBD_CMTejashwi — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) November 9, 2020

Misa too tweeted: "Happy birthday, younger brother. Keep progress(ing) in life and do good work for every person."

Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap wished Tejashwi seconds after the midnight hour struck.

Meanwhile, RJD supporters were assembling at Rabri Devi`s official residence at 10, Circular Road, carrying flowers, balloons, and garlands for Tejashwi, who is the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

Adding to RJD supporters` enthusiasm were the predictions of various exit polls on November 7, which claimed a good show by the Mahagathbandhan in the elections.

