Royal Matrimonial: The Trusted Name In Matchmaking For 17 Years And Counting

These are not our words but are feedback from the couples, who met through the Punjabi matrimonial service based in Delhi, The Royal Matrimony Services.

There are countless successful love stories that began at the doorstep of the Royal Matrimonial Services. For 17 years and counting, this matrimonial service has made a mark in the Punjabi community. Ranbir Chhabra started the company with the vision of making Punjabi matchmaking an easy job for people, and he has succeeded. Now he has passed on his legacy to his much-talented son, Gaurav Chhabra, and he, like his father, is leaving no stone unturned to take the business to the success it deserves.

Marriages are laid on the foundation of trust; love, compatibility, and understanding come next. There are numerous cases of fraud and deception reported every now and then through random matrimonial platforms. Royal Matrimonial Services is believed to be a trusted service provider in matchmaking, and they have been proving it for almost two decades.

The CEO, Gaurav Chhabra, claims "finding the right match for you or your loved one has never been more reliable than with Royal Matrimonial. While matches are made in heaven, marriages take place on earth. We take it upon ourselves to find the best match for a made-for-each-other couple."

The Chhabras started the Royal Matrimonial Services from Rohini in Delhi and now have their headquarters in the finest lanes of Punjabi Bagh. Their network has grown so robust that they have profiles of prospective brides and grooms, who are NRIs, businesspersons, techies, doctors, and many more registered with them. Their options are plentiful, and you can filter them according to your preferences.

It is as simple as it sounds; they inquire about your details, like age, gender, profession, career choices, aspirations, lifestyle, hobbies, educational background, and what you wish for in your better half. They move ahead by presenting the best-suited profiles to you. After both parties are matched, meetings kick off. The meetings are intended to understand each other’s behaviour, likes and dislikes, career aspirations, and whether the two individuals see a life partner in each other. Since marriages in India are not limited to two people tying the knot, the Royal Matrimonial Team organises family meetings as well.

The Royals are quite innovative in their efforts. They organise events such as Swayamvars, where multiple families and individuals get to meet, get to know one another, and understand if anyone or any family clicks with their choices.

When there are so many matrimonial sites, what makes Royal Matrimonial services the best matrimonial site? The answer probably lies in their way of dealing with clients, which is comforting, fulfilling and customised for individuals. Their motto is to help people find real joy and happiness, and that comes with a good partner.

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)