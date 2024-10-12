RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Urges Unity Among Hindus To Protect Minorities In Bangladesh

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the recent violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh during his speech at the Vijaya Dashami celebration on Saturday. He emphasised that, for the first time, Hindus united and took to the streets to demand protection, asserting that they needed support from Hindus worldwide.

"What happened in our neighbouring Bangladesh? It might have some immediate reasons but those who are concerned will discuss it. But, due to that chaos, the tradition of committing atrocities against Hindus was repeated there. For the first time, Hindus united and came on roads for their protection," Bhagwat said.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | #VijayaDashami | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "What happened in our neighbouring Bangladesh? It might have some immediate reasons but those who are concerned will discuss it. But, due to that chaos, the tradition of committing atrocities against… pic.twitter.com/KXfmbTFZ5D — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

He further added that the radical nature of committing atrocities out of anger is not only affecting Hindus but also putting other minorities in danger.

"They need help from the Hindus from the entire world. It's their need that the govt of India help them... Being weak is a crime. If we are weak, we are inviting atrocity. Wherever we are, we need to be united and empowered," he further said.