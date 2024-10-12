Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2805939https://zeenews.india.com/india/rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-urges-unity-among-hindus-to-protect-minorities-in-bangladesh-2805939.html
NewsIndia
MOHAN BHAGWAT

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Urges Unity Among Hindus To Protect Minorities In Bangladesh

Mohan Bhagwat emphasised that, for the first time, Hindus united and took to the streets to demand protection.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Urges Unity Among Hindus To Protect Minorities In Bangladesh

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the recent violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh during his speech at the Vijaya Dashami celebration on Saturday. He emphasised that, for the first time, Hindus united and took to the streets to demand protection, asserting that they needed support from Hindus worldwide.

 "What happened in our neighbouring Bangladesh? It might have some immediate reasons but those who are concerned will discuss it. But, due to that chaos, the tradition of committing atrocities against Hindus was repeated there. For the first time, Hindus united and came on roads for their protection," Bhagwat said.

 

 

He further added that the radical nature of committing atrocities out of anger is not only affecting Hindus but also putting other minorities in danger.

"They need help from the Hindus from the entire world. It's their need that the govt of India help them... Being weak is a crime. If we are weak, we are inviting atrocity. Wherever we are, we need to be united and empowered," he further said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Congress Weakened in indi Alliance After Haryana Defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah to Become J&K CM, Independent MLAs Join NC
DNA Video
DNA: Ratan Tata - A True Patriot's Final Farewell
DNA Video
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi CM Residence Controversy: No Chair, No Bungalow
DNA Video
DNA: Congress’ Loss in Haryana and Its Impact on INDIA Alliance
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK