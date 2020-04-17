Russia grateful to India for supplying medicines to fight coronavirus COVID-19, says President Vladimir Putin

India's mediplomacy, or sending medicines, including hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol to different countries in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is being lauded globally with Russia being the latest nation to heap praises on the government.

Notably, Russia is one of the 55 countries where India has sent HCQ, which is dubbed as a game-changer drug by US President Donald Trump in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Spokesperson of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov said,‘The decision of the Indian leadership to send medicines to Russia to help fight the coronavirus is in line with the spirit of partnership between the two countries and was received with a sense of gratitude."

"Moscow is pleased and grateful for the decision of the Indian government to deliver a batch of medicines to Russia to fight the Coronavirus, We regard this decision of India as an effective step towards implementing the agreements on cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken on March 25 to discuss the COVID-19 crisis.

Putin's spokesperson also said, "Moscow is well aware that India, which itself is going through difficult times in terms of fighting the epidemic threat, made this decision guided by the common spirit of partnership between the two countries.’

The conversatiuons between PM Modi and President Putin were followed by talks between Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla & Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov during which both sides talked about the close bilateral cooperation in ensuring the welfare of each other’s stranded citizens in their respective countries due to COVID crisis.

Meanwhile, in the Gulf region, India has given Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to Bahrain, Paracetamol to Kuwait. HCQ delivery to UAE and Oman are also in the pipeline. New Delhi has also sent its rapid response teams to Kuwait, as part of helping out its extended neighbour.

Meanwhile, PM Modi had also held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa over coronavirus crisis. PM Modi has spoken to over 20 world leaders over the crisis and in many conversations request for HCQ has been common.