Head to bomb shelters if…: India issues advisory for nationals in Ukraine

New Delhi: As the crisis in Ukraine deepens, the Indian embassy in Kyiv on Thursday (February 24) issued a third advisory since this morning telling its nationals how to find bomb shelters.

The embassy asked Indian nationals in Ukraine to head to bomb shelters if they are at places where air sirens/bomb warnings can be heard. "We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros," the advisory read.

Further, the embassy asked Indian nationals in Ukraine to not leave their homes for non-essential activities. “While Mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times,” the advisory added.

Notably, Government of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed passengers traveling from Ukraine to travel by transit under India-Qatar bilateral air bubble arrangement, Embassy of India in Doha, Qatar was cited by ANI.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv had said earlier today that alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian citizens in Ukraine after the Ukrainian airspace closed.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is taking steps to bring back around 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine.Addressing media in Thrissur, the Union Minister said, "MEA is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine. The central government will ensure the safety of all Indians."

Meanwhile, the Ukraine military plane with 14 onboard crashed near Kyiv, AFP news agency reported. While the Ukraine border guards earlier told the news agency that Russian forces have broken into the north of Kyiv region.

(With agency inputs)

