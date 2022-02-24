India cancels special flights to Ukraine; alternative arrangements being made for evacuation

Kyiv (Ukraine): Following the Russian military operations in the Donbas region of Ukraine, the country shut its airspace for civilian flights earlier today (February 24). The Indian embassy in Kyiv has said that alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian citizens in Ukraine as the Ukrainian airspace has closed.

The information was conveyed through an advisory. The embassy said the schedule for special flights has been cancelled due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace."Alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. The embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country," added the advisory.

It further suggested that Indian citizens carry their passports and necessary documents at all times. The embassy also issued helpline numbers while directing the citizens to keep following its website and social media for updates on relocation arrangements.

The embassy had said that the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain calm and safe."All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries," it had said.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Thursday set up a 24-hour Emergency Helpline for the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in the country. Indian Embassy in Ukraine said, “The present situation in #Ukraine is highly uncertain; set up 24-hour Emergency helpline, which can be accessed by dialling +380 997300428, +380 997300483.”

Meanwhile, leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region. Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Notably, Ukraine has introduced martial law, urging citizens to remain calm amid Russia's military operations. Moreover, it has closed the airspace for civilian aircraft "due to the high risk of aviation safety."

