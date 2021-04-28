हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russian President Vladimir Putin calls up PM Narendra Modi, extends support in India's fight against COVID-19

PM Modi thanked to President Putin for extending help and support to India's in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls up PM Narendra Modi, extends support in India&#039;s fight against COVID-19
File photo

New Delhi: Russia President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured full support to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. PM Modi expressed his thanks to Putin for extending help and support to India's in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Had an excellent conversation with my friend President Putin today. We discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation, and I thanked President Putin for Russia's help and support in India's fight against the pandemic." 

They also spoke on a host of other topic like space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy.

"We also reviewed our diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy. Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic," he said.

"To add further momentum to our strong strategic partnership, President Putin and I have agreed to establish a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between our Foreign and Defence Ministers," Modi wrote.

