Sacrilege culprits should be ‘hanged in public’: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

New Delhi: After Punjab reported two lynching incidents back-to-back over alleged sacrilege bids, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday (December 19) made a shocking statement.

Sidhu said that if an attempt to desecrate any religious book takes place, the accused should be “publicly hanged”, PTI reported. The cricketer-turned-politician also alleged that “conspiracies are being hatched to disturb peace” in Punjab.

Addressing a public meeting in Malerkotla district, Sidhu said, "Even today, conspiracies are being hatched to disturb peace in Punjab."

#WATCH | Punjab Congress chief NS Sidhu says, "Conspiracy going on to disrupt Punjab's peace. Wherever sacrilege takes place, be it of Quran Sharif or Bhagavad Gita or Guru Granth Sahib, they(guilty) should be hanged in public & given biggest Constitutional punishment..." (19.12) pic.twitter.com/z6cGnie3ke — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

"If any incident of sacrilege takes place -- be it of the Quran Sharif, the Bhagavad Gita or the Guru Granth Sahib -- the culprits should be publicly hanged, should be given the maximum punishment under the Constitution because such incidents hurt our sentiments,” the agency quoted the Punjab Congress chief as saying.

He added, "Anyone can make a mistake, but this is not a mistake, this is a conspiracy to weaken and finish the society.”

Two men were beaten to death in Amritsar and Kapurthala over alleged attempts of sacrilege. On Saturday evening, a man was lynched after an alleged bid to commit 'sacrilege' inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In a video that went viral, the man can be seen jumping across the railings inside the sanctum sanctorum and picking up the ceremonial sword. He then reached near a place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib. A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe this alleged ‘sacrilege’ attempt at the Golden Temple.

While another person was killed after being accused of tampering with 'Nishan Sahib' (Sikh religious flag) at a gurdwara in Kapurthala on Sunday morning.

(With agency inputs)

