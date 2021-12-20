हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sacrilege culprits should be ‘hanged in public’: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "If any incident of sacrilege takes place -- be it of the Quran Sharif, the Bhagavad Gita or the Guru Granth Sahib -- the culprits should be publicly hanged, should be given the maximum punishment under the Constitution because such incidents hurt our sentiments." 

Sacrilege culprits should be ‘hanged in public’: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu
File Photo

New Delhi: After Punjab reported two lynching incidents back-to-back over alleged sacrilege bids, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday (December 19) made a shocking statement. 

Sidhu said that if an attempt to desecrate any religious book takes place, the accused should be “publicly hanged”, PTI reported. The cricketer-turned-politician also alleged that “conspiracies are being hatched to disturb peace” in Punjab. 

Addressing a public meeting in Malerkotla district, Sidhu said, "Even today, conspiracies are being hatched to disturb peace in Punjab."

"If any incident of sacrilege takes place -- be it of the Quran Sharif, the Bhagavad Gita or the Guru Granth Sahib -- the culprits should be publicly hanged, should be given the maximum punishment under the Constitution because such incidents hurt our sentiments,” the agency quoted the Punjab Congress chief as saying. 

He added, "Anyone can make a mistake, but this is not a mistake, this is a conspiracy to weaken and finish the society.” 

Two men were beaten to death in Amritsar and Kapurthala over alleged attempts of sacrilege. On Saturday evening, a man was lynched after an alleged bid to commit 'sacrilege' inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In a video that went viral, the man can be seen jumping across the railings inside the sanctum sanctorum and picking up the ceremonial sword. He then reached near a place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib. A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe this alleged ‘sacrilege’ attempt at the Golden Temple. 

While another person was killed after being accused of tampering with 'Nishan Sahib' (Sikh religious flag) at a gurdwara in Kapurthala on Sunday morning.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Navjot Singh SidhuPunjabCongressSacrilegeGolden Temple Sacrilege
Next
Story

Lok Sabha passes Bill to link electoral rolls with Aadhaar

Must Watch

PT3M9S

Priyanka Chopra got angry American media