Congress leader Sam Pitroda again fomented trouble for his party after he made a racist remark in a conversation with a media house. Pitroda said that people in East India look like Chinese, in the South, look like Africans, people in the West look like Arab and people in the North look like white. While the BJP leaders grabbed this opportunity to target Congress, the grand old party distanced itself from the remark.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that none of the leaders of the INDIA bloc supports that remark. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The analogies drawn by Mr. Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies."

Karnataka minister and Congress leader MC Sudhakar said, “I don’t think anybody would really mean to say that. For every small issue, the BJP is trying to find a fault and interpreting it in its own way. Unity in diversity is the main characteristic of our country. I think BJP is trying to do cheap politics over the issue.”

On the other hand, BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Congress' mindset has become 'divisive'. It wants to break India into pieces. The recent racist remarks made by a 'special advisor' of Shehzada are absolutely shameful. Congress has, time and again, proved that it is against India, and against the people of India."

BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, Kangana Ranaut said, " The mindset of Congress is that they see India in pieces, that's why Congress is filled with 'tukde-tukde' gang...Are they forcing an international identity on all Indians just because Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are Italians?" She further added, "I wonder which part of India Uncle Sam belongs to because he looks more like a birdie than human.”

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, "The Congress mindset and thinking believes that India is a land of invaders and we are descendants of invaders. And this is why he mentions this is a sexist, crass and abusive thing. There is nothing wrong with looking like an African or Chinese. The connotation is that we are descendants of these people, not 'Bharatiya'. Only the Congress party which has its masters outside the country, only this party can go to the extent where it can call us descendants of invaders. This is not only strongly condemnable, it is also not only feeling disgusting to us, but it also shows the mindset of Congress, and this is why our PM says we need a Congress-mukt Bharat."

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "On one hand you have 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', 'Mohabbat ki dukaan', and inclusivity, and on the other hand you have racist and divisive comments like Arabs, Chinese, and Africans. On the third hand, you have DK Suresh, the brother of DK Shivakumar (Karnataka Deputy CM) talking about South India seceding from North India and then you have INDI alliance partners insulting North India and the Sanatana Dharma. In a lot of ways, what is playing out in front of us is the Congress' ideology- full of hypocrisy, full of divisiveness, full of lies, and constant attempt to divide Indians and make India weak."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that Congress is not taking any action against Sam Pitroda because Rahul Gandhi believes in the absurdity propounded by him.